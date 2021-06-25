UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain expected

Filed on June 25, 2021 | Last updated on June 25, 2021 at 08.30 am

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 - 49°C along the internal area.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be humid and cloudy with a chance of convective clouds.

An increase in temperatures is expected today. The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 - 49°C along the internal areas, 39 - 43°C along the coast and 33 - 38°C in the mountains.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week:

Friday

Humid over coastal areas by morning – Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime with a chance of convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate wind southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly winds freshening at times Eastward, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 kmph.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Saturday

Humid over coastal areas – Fair in general and hazy at times during daytime with a probability of convective clouds by afternoon Eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times Eastward, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 kmph.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Sunday

Hazy and partly cloudy during daytime. Low clouds will appear over costal Eastern areas by morning with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward extending over some internal areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 45 kmph.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Monday

Hazy and partly cloudy during daytime. Low clouds will appear over costal Eastern areas by morning with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward extending over some internal areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 45 kmph.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 kmph.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.