UAE weather: Humid and misty evening in parts in store after partly cloudy day
Friday's top temperature will be 34 degrees, according to the NCM.
Friday will be sunny and partly cloudy at times with a top temperature of 34 degrees in inland areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather bureau is forecasting high humidity by night and on Saturday morning over some coastal and inland areas, especially Westward, with a probability of mist formation.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, Northward.
Conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
