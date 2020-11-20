Filed on November 20, 2020 | Last updated on November 20, 2020 at 01.37 am

UAE weather: Humid and misty evening in parts in store after partly cloudy day

Friday will be sunny and partly cloudy at times with a top temperature of 34 degrees in inland areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather bureau is forecasting high humidity by night and on Saturday morning over some coastal and inland areas, especially Westward, with a probability of mist formation.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, Northward.

Conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.