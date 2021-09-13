UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Monday with a chance of rain
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and humid with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Monday.
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds eastward and southward.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing sand and dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Monday with...
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck seized
The smuggling attempt was thwarted at the Hatta border crossing READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE frontline heroes' kids get full school...
The programme covers the cost of tuition, laptops and transportation... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Two arrested for video throwing fake money...
One of the accused admits to posting the footage to gain more... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded...
He insisted that they pay him only the cost of the petrol after he... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1,000 fine for ignoring school bus stop...
Police said some motorists have been observed violating the rule... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'New projects to tackle issues Emiratis face in...
The initiatives under Nafis are also likely to encourage Emiratis to... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against Covid-19?