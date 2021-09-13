UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Monday with a chance of rain

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and humid with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Monday.

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds eastward and southward.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing sand and dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.