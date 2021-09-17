Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Friday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 17, 2021

(KT file)

Rain is expected to hit parts of the UAE in the coming days.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and humid on Friday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times - with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Rain is expected to hit parts of the UAE on Saturday onwards, the NCM added.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/uae-weather-mist-fog-reduce-visibility-mercury-to-hit-39c macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 