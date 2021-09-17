UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Friday
Rain is expected to hit parts of the UAE in the coming days.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and humid on Friday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times - with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.
It will get humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Rain is expected to hit parts of the UAE on Saturday onwards, the NCM added.
#NCM #UAE #officialuaeweather #weatherforecast #seastate #windspeed #winddirection #rain #fog pic.twitter.com/wYaVPAZ9ev— (@NCMS_media) September 16, 2021
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
