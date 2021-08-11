UAE weather: Hot, hazy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over coastal areas.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot, hazy and partly cloudy, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather foreast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
Low clouds to appear over the east coast by morning.
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over coastal areas, with a probability of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
