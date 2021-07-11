UAE weather: Hot, hazy day expected, temperature to touch 48°C
The NCM also predicts a humid night on Sunday.
Hot and hazy weather is set to prevail on Sunday morning.
Maximum daytime temperatures may touch up to 48°C in some internal areas, keeping with the trend of hotter days.
Some convective cloud formations may form eastward and southward by afternoon, making it partly cloudy. In addition, low clouds may appear over the east coast by Monday morning.
Humidity will increase by Sunday night and Monday morning, with light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
