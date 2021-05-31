Weather
UAE weather: Hot, cloudy forecast for Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 31, 2021

(KT file)

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.


The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hot on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy eastward by afternoon and hot during daytime.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




