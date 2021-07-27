UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust.
The weather in UAE will be hot and hazy on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and hazy at times during daytime.
Clouds will appear, maybe convective, Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday
Light to moderate winds... READ MORE
-
Health
Israeli woman's kidney to be flown in for Abu...
The three-hour operation at Sheba Medical Centre will be led by a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Why students could use less screen-time this ...
Distance learning means that children log up to 35-40 hours of screen ... READ MORE
-
Education
NEET exam in Dubai: Students start applying for...
Hundreds of students and parents heaved a sigh of relief after the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Qatar emerges as stopover destination for...
Qatar, which is just an hour-long flight away from the UAE, has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flight suspension extended, says...
It further added that the date may be extended, depending on... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 7 new Covid-19 infections reported
New cases include two athletes. READ MORE
-
News
UAE helps Interpol rescue 430 human trafficking...
The international operation saw the involvement of 47 countries. READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE