UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 27, 2021

Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust.


The weather in UAE will be hot and hazy on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and hazy at times during daytime.

Clouds will appear, maybe convective, Eastward and Southward by  afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman  Sea.




