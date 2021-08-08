UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai

What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains.

Umbrella up, Dubai residents, the heavens have opened up! Heavy rains are being reported in parts of Dubai on Sunday, August 8.

What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The Met office also reported “moderate to heavy rain” over Lahbab - Jabal Ali road. Rains were also reported in Dubai’s Um Nahd and Al Marmoom; and Sharjah’s Al Bataeh.

The authority and social media handle Storm Centre shared videos of rains lashing some parts of Dubai.

The NCM had earlier today predicted rains and strong winds that’d kick up dust and reduce horizontal visibility.

