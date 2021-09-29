Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in new videos

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 29, 2021
Several parts of the country put on orange alert

Videos show heavy rains over several eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology put several areas on orange alert as convective cloud formations caused flooding wadis and torrential downpours.

The Dubai-Al Ain road was the site of most of the storm.




