UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in new videos
Several parts of the country put on orange alert
Videos show heavy rains over several eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology put several areas on orange alert as convective cloud formations caused flooding wadis and torrential downpours.
September 29, 2021
: #_— (@Storm_centre) September 29, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/rnlMAsTdAp
: #_— (@Storm_centre) September 29, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/OeFojlNOze
The Dubai-Al Ain road was the site of most of the storm.
: #_— (@Storm_centre) September 29, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/ywp8h96nZa
: # #_— (@Storm_centre) September 29, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/NIEEYr8QuV
