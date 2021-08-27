UAE weather: Hazy, windy weekend ahead, slight rise in temperature

Fog reduces visibility in some areas on Friday

A hazy and windy weekend has been forecast for the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts a slight increase in temperatures on Friday, accompanied by fair to partly cloudy skies, especially Eastward. These may turn hazy at times on Saturday, with low clouds appearing over the Eastern coast by morning.

It will also be humid by Friday night and Saturday morning, with dense fog reported early on Friday morning, reducing horizontal visibility.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will be prevalent over the weekend. These may cause blowing dust at times.

Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf on both days.