UAE weather: Hazy, windy forecast on Saturday

Winds to cause blowing dust

A hazy and generally windy forecast is predicted for Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, daytime skies will be fair to partly cloudy eastward and hazy at times.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, can reach up to 35 kmph. These Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds may cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.