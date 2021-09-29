Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for Wednesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 29, 2021

(KT file)

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hazy and rainy in parts of the country on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210929&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929036&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 