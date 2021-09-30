UAE weather: Hazy, partly cloudy forecast for Thursday
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
The weather in UAE will be hazy and partly cloudy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Video: Heavy rain lashes parts of UAE on Wednesday
Light to moderate winds freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, partly cloudy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in...
Several parts of the country put on orange alert READ MORE
-
Government
Video: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits...
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death ...
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II. READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
The voice quality, too, was clear. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day...
Group becomes among first in private sector to do so READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Autistic Emirati features in...
His art mentor said those precious seconds of recognition has done... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony