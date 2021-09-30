UAE weather: Hazy, partly cloudy forecast for Thursday

It will get humid by night and Friday morning.

The weather in UAE will be hazy and partly cloudy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.