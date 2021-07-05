Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid day ahead; temperature to hit 49°C

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 5, 2021

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45°C to 49°C in the interior regions


The weather on Monday will be fair and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast with a probability of some convective rainy cloud formation by afternoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45°C to 49°C in the interior regions, 40°C to 45°C along the coast and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.

Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas there is the chance of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.




