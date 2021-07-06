UAE weather: Hazy, humid day ahead; blowing dust expected
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44°C to 47°C in the interior regions.
The weather on Tuesday will be fair and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Low clouds will appear over the east coast with a chance of convective rainy cloud formation by afternoon.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44°C to 47°C in the interior regions, 40°C to 46°C along the coast and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.
Humidity will be moderate at 7555 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 5540 per cent, and 9065 per cent in the coastal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate during the day, freshening at times causing blowing dust at times, with a speed of 15–25 reaching 40kmph.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program