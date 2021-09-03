UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Friday with a chance of rain

Dusty conditions to prevail across the country.

The weather in UAE will be hazy on Friday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy during daytime, with a chance of some convective rainy clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds - freshening at times - will cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.