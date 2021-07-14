UAE weather: Hazy and partly cloudy day ahead; rain expected

Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 07.24 am

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds of up to 40 kmph.

It will be a sunny day in general in the UAE on Wednesday, although it will be partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there is a possibility of convective clouds formations in the some eastern and southern areas of the country by afternoon - maybe rainy.

“Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, and low clouds will appear Eastward by morning with a probability of some convective clouds formation … may be rainy by afternoon,” the NCM said.





The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 - 48°C along the internal areas, 41 - 45°C along the coast and 34 - 39°C in the mountains.

It will be humid by evening and on Thursday early morning over some western coastal areas. The maximum humidity will vary from 60 to 85 per cent across coastal, 55 to 75 per cent in interior regions and between 40 to 55 per cent in the mountains.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.