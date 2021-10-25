Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather forecast: Dip in temperature over the coming days

Wam/Dubai
Filed on October 25, 2021

Fog alert issued for parts of the country on Monday morning.

Temperatures in the UAE will gradually decrease over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy especially eastward.

A fog alert was issued for parts of the country on Monday morning.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with speeds reaching up to 30 kmph.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211004&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009624&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 