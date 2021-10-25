UAE weather forecast: Dip in temperature over the coming days

Fog alert issued for parts of the country on Monday morning.

Temperatures in the UAE will gradually decrease over the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy especially eastward.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with speeds reaching up to 30 kmph.