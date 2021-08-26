UAE weather: Foggy morning with cloudy, humid forecast
Winds may cause blowing dust
Dense fog was reported on Thursday morning, with a cloudy and humid overall forecast for the day.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, during the daytime. Clouds appearing eastward may be convective over the mountains by afternoon.
Fog over Madinat Zayed (AL Dhafra Area)#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM
It will be humid by night and early Friday morning over some western coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist and fog formations.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust.
