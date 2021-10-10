Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect slight dip in temperature

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 10, 2021

Skies to become cloudier by afternoon

It is set to get cooler in the UAE as the temperature dips slightly on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology recorded fog over several areas of the country, issuing alerts. Mist formations were reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, AL Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Fog is also expected on Monday morning as humidity rises tonight, with a probability of mist formations over some coastal and internal areas.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with clouds appearing eastward by late afternoon. Moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust, especially westwards.

Seas will be moderate to rough during the daytime westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211010&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019986&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 