UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies ahead

NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist formations

Heavy fog was reported over multiple areas across the country on Saturday morning, with cloudy skies set to prevail.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert warning of reduced visibility over several areas, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, will dominate the weather, with some clouds appearing eastward by afternoon. It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Residents can look forward to light to moderate winds, freshening at times.