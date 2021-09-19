UAE weather: Foggy, cloudy morning with slight chance of rain

Residents can expect humid night

UAE residents can expect a foggy morning on Sunday with fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, prevailing in general.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of mist forming then as well.

Rainy convective cloud formations may occur eastward and southward by afternoon. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.