UAE weather: Fog to affect visibility, motorists warned

Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 12.19 am

Fog formation to affect horizontal visibility in some coastal areas of the UAE

Parts of the UAE will experience fog today with reduced visibility, an alert issued by the weather forecasters has said.

The Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility at times over some coastal areas will continue till 8am today. Tweets posted by the NCM said visibility will be affected in different parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.