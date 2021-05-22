- EVENTS
UAE weather: Fog to affect visibility, motorists warned
Fog formation to affect horizontal visibility in some coastal areas of the UAE
Parts of the UAE will experience fog today with reduced visibility, an alert issued by the weather forecasters has said.
The Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility at times over some coastal areas will continue till 8am today. Tweets posted by the NCM said visibility will be affected in different parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.
