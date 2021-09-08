Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Wednesday morning

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 8, 2021

(Wam file)

Hot and dusty conditions to prevail across the country.


The UAE met department (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Wednesday morning as thick fog engulfs parts of the country.

Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously as the speed limits was reduced to 80kmph on key roads of the UAE.

'Horizontal visibility may drop even further -- during the course of the day -- over some coastal and internal areas, between 11pm (Tuesday) and 8:00am (Wednesday).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas, maybe convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by  night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




