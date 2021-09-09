UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Thursday morning
Hot and humid forecast for today.
The UAE met department (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Thursday morning as thick fog engulfs parts of the country.
Authorities urge motorists to drive cautiously during unstable weather and reduce their speed.
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy at times, clouds appear eastward may be convective clouds over the mountains by afternoon.
September 9, 2021
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
