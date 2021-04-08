UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Friday, speed limit reduced

The weather centre warned that horizontal visibility will be affected till 9am in some coastal and internal areas of the country.

The UAE has issued a fog alert for Friday morning, warning motorists of low visibility. The Abu Dhabi Police said speed reduction system is activated to 80kmph on Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (Al Falah - Al Ajban)

The National Centre for Meteorology on Thursday announced chances of fog formation in various parts of the country from midnight to 9am on Friday.

In its Twitter handle, the centre said during the weekend, the UAE will experience a temperature varying from 31 degrees Celsius to 40 degree Celsius in various parts of the country during the daytime and the night-time temperature will vary from 21 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius.

The Abu Dhabi Police took to Twitter to urge motorists to stick to the speed limits displayed on electronic information boards on roads to avoid accidents.

A maximum humidity of 95% will be experienced.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear Eastward, rather hot during daytime. Humid by night and Saturday morning with probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20 kmph, reaching a maximum of 30kmph, the centre said in its forecast.