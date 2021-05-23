- EVENTS
UAE weather: Fog affects visibility, police urge caution
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.
As dense fog engulfed various parts of the UAE on Sunday morning, authorities had announced the reduction of speed limits on some major roads.
However, in the latest update, Abu Dhabi Police have now stated that speed limits on Abu Dhabi's external roads are back to normal.
The National Centre of Meteorology warned that horizontal visibility will be affected till 8am in some coastal and internal areas of the country.
The Abu Dhabi Police had announced speed limit reduction on major roads from and towards the Capital to 80kmph.
The police had activated speed reduction system on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Abu Al Abyad - Al Sila) and Al Nof - Al Sila Road.
“The Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the #fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” social media posts issued by the police in various languages said.
Drivers were urged to increase the distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to never overtake/change lanes in low visibility conditions.
The penalty for not adhering to safe driving instructions during fog is Dh500 and four black points, according to the Federal Traffic Law.
