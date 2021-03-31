Weather
UAE weather: Fog affects visibility; police issue traffic alert

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on March 31, 2021

Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving in foggy weather.

As dense fog engulfed various parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning, authorities announced the reduction of speed limits on some major roads.

Abu Dhabi Police announced speed limits on major roads to and from the Capital had been reduced to 80kmph.

However, in the latest update, Abu Dhabi Police have now stated that speed limits on Abu Dhabi's external roads are back to normal.

The police also urged drivers to follow the instructions shown on smart information boards installed on various roads and be alert while driving in foggy weather conditions.

Fog was reported over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah earlier today.




