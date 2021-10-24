Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Fair skies, chance of fog formations

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 24, 2021
hoto by Juidin Bernarrd/ Khaleej Times

Light to moderate winds

Skies are expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times on Sunday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas.

Residents can also expect light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211021&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211029876&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 