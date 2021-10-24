UAE weather: Fair skies, chance of fog formations
Light to moderate winds
Skies are expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times on Sunday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas.
Residents can also expect light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.
