UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies, humid night
Probability of mist formation over some internal areas
Residents can expect skies to be fair to partly cloudy in general on Saturday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over some eastern and western areas.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with the probability of mist formations over some internal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Seas will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies, humid night
Probability of mist formation over some internal areas READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia to detail plans to address climate...
Move comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood drug busts: Actresses probed by...
Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent arrest of his... READ MORE
-
MENA
Daesh claims bombing of electricity lines in Kabul
The attack on Thursday plunged the capital into darkness as the power ... READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
New anonymous whistleblower accuses Facebook of...
Former employee says social media giant put profits before stopping... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate speech
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end