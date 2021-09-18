UAE weather: Expect cloudy, hazy skies with a chance of rain

Winds to cause blowing dust and sand

UAE residents can look forward to cloudy weather with a chance of rain on Saturday.

Fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, will prevail, with a chance of some rainy convective cloud formations eastward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.