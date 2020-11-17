Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Expect a foggy, humid evening in parts after partly cloudy day

Web report/Dubai
Filed on November 17, 2020 | Last updated on November 17, 2020 at 01.52 am

(Alamy image)

The weather bureau says the top temperature in the UAE will be 33 degrees in inland areas.

Tuesday will be sunny and partly cloudy at times, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says.

The weather bureau says the top temperature in the UAE will be 33 degrees in inland areas.

It will be a humid evening and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201111&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201119852&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 