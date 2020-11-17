UAE weather: Expect a foggy, humid evening in parts after partly cloudy day
The weather bureau says the top temperature in the UAE will be 33 degrees in inland areas.
Tuesday will be sunny and partly cloudy at times, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says.
It will be a humid evening and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
