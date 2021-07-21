Weather
UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Wednesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 21, 2021

Rain lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday.


The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times northward and hazy during daytime - with a probability of some convective clouds  formation over some eastern and southern areas associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times  causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and may become rough at times in Oman Sea.




