UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Wednesday
Rain lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times northward and hazy during daytime - with a probability of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas associated with rainfall.
Rain lashes parts of UAE on first day of Eid Al Adha
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and may become rough at times in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Wednesday
Rain lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Sadr City...
At least 36 killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded Baghdad... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayers
Residents and royals offer Eid prayers at mosques and musallahs on... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Eid Al Adha
The weather will be hot and dusty today. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid marked with prayers, hope amid new normal
Despite stricter Covid-19 rules in the Capital, celebrations remained ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'No PCR test for vaccinated flyers to some Indian ...
Passengers will need to carry proof of having received two doses of... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light...
Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Sadr City...
At least 36 killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded Baghdad... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Eid Al Adha
20 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages