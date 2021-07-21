UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Wednesday

Rain lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times northward and hazy during daytime - with a probability of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas associated with rainfall.

Rain lashes parts of UAE on first day of Eid Al Adha

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and may become rough at times in Oman Sea.