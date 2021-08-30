UAE weather: Dusty, hazy forecast for Monday
Temperatures to continue to drop across the country.
The weather in UAE will be hazy and dusty on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy during daytime.
Low clouds to appear over the east coast by morning, with a probability of some cloud formation eastward by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
