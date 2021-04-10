- EVENTS
UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain on Sunday
Temperatures will be high during the day.
The weather in UAE on Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be clear to partly cloudy and sometimes dusty with some low clouds appearing in the morning to the east, which will cause rainfall in the afternoon.
Overall, the weather will be hot during the day with light to moderate winds.
