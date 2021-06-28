Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain on Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 28, 2021

(KT file)

Dusty weather alert issued for today amid strong winds.


The weather on UAE is expected to be hot and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy during daytime.

Low clouds will appear by morning over the East coast, with a chance of rain convective clouds formation Eastward, extending to some internal areas by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, becoming strong  with the cloud activity, causing blowing dust and sand.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210604&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609573&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 