UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain on Monday

Dusty weather alert issued for today amid strong winds.

The weather on UAE is expected to be hot and dusty with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy during daytime.

Low clouds will appear by morning over the East coast, with a chance of rain convective clouds formation Eastward, extending to some internal areas by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, becoming strong with the cloud activity, causing blowing dust and sand.