UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain in parts of the country
Slight drop in temperature this weekend.
The weather will continue to be hot and dusty in the UAE with a slight drop in temperature and chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for Friday is partly cloudy and dusty at times.
Low clouds appear over the east coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward - may be rainy by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain ...
Slight drop in temperature this weekend. READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours extended on ...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
Government
Turkish President receives Emirati delegation led ...
An array of regional issues of common interest were discussed during... READ MORE
-
Health
Abu Dhabi doctors treat Indian expat with rare,...
It can be caused by several types of bacteria and mortality rate can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination,...
From Friday, entry to most public places in the emirate will be... READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours extended on ...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Zealand lockdown extended as Covid outbreak...
New infections were discovered in Wellington and case numbers jumped... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Over 18,000 people evacuated from Kabul airport:...
'Crowds continued to throng outside the airport - desperate to flee' READ MORE
News
Malayalam movie stars receive UAE's Golden Visa