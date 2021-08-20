UAE weather: Dusty forecast with a chance of rain in parts of the country

Slight drop in temperature this weekend.

The weather will continue to be hot and dusty in the UAE with a slight drop in temperature and chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for Friday is partly cloudy and dusty at times.

Low clouds appear over the east coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward - may be rainy by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea