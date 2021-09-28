UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Tuesday with a chance of rain in parts of the country
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning.
The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime -- with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
