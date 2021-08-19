Weather
UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Thursday with a chance of rain

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 19, 2021

Temperature continues to dip in the country.


Parts of the UAE are expected to receive rainfall on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward, some internal and southern areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong with clouds causing blowing dust and sand during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




