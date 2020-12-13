UAE weather: Cool, windy, rainy forecast for Sunday

Temperatures will drop to as low as 7°C and reach a high of 29°C.

Cool weather will prevail in the UAE with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country of Sunday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal areas, especially Westward with a probability of light rainfall.

Light to moderate winds, freshening over the sea with fresh Northwesterly winds reaching speeds of 40 kmph.

Fresh Northwesterly winds with speed reaching 40 km / hr. and rough Sea with wave height reaching 6 Ft. offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf Westward, From 04:30 AM to 09:30 AM Sunday 13 / 12 / 2020.

Sea will be moderate and rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea - with waves reaching a height of 6ft offshore (Arabian Gulf) from 4:30am to 9:30am.