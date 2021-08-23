UAE weather: Cloudy forecast with a chance of fog

Humid by night and Tuesday morning

The weather in the UAE is forecast to be cloudy and foggy on Monday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be fairly to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with some convective cloud formations eastward and southward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist and fog formations.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times may cause blowing dust and sand.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.