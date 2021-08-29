UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty forecast on Sunday

Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust

UAE residents can expect fair to cloudy, sometimes dusty, daytime weather to prevail on Monday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. These may become convective eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.