UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty forecast on Sunday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 29, 2021
KT File photo

Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust


UAE residents can expect fair to cloudy, sometimes dusty, daytime weather to prevail on Monday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. These may become convective eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.




