UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain over several areas

Humid by night and Monday morning

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a good chance of rain are forecast on Sunday.

Continuing Saturday's trend of heavy rain in some areas, the National Centre of Meteorology expects rainy convective cloud formations eastwards. These may also extend over some internal and southern areas by afternoon.

It is predicted to be humid by night and early Monday morning, with a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will prevail throughout the day, becoming strong within clouds and causing blowing dust and sand.

Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.