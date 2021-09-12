UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain over several areas
Humid by night and Monday morning
Fair to partly cloudy skies with a good chance of rain are forecast on Sunday.
Continuing Saturday's trend of heavy rain in some areas, the National Centre of Meteorology expects rainy convective cloud formations eastwards. These may also extend over some internal and southern areas by afternoon.
It is predicted to be humid by night and early Monday morning, with a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will prevail throughout the day, becoming strong within clouds and causing blowing dust and sand.
Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued
Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Second set of plans to be ...
This second package aims to support national strategies and build a... READ MORE
-
Weather
Watch: Wadis, streets flood as heavy rains batter ...
The NCM puts several areas on yellow alert until 7pm READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ player Chris...
Sources confirm the player's unavailability for the remainder of the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Ahmad Massoud has not left Afghanistan, claims...
Audio message decries rumours that the Panjshir leader has fled to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Populous Australian state avoids...
Queensland records zero cases on Saturday READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents