- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE weather alert: Rains forecast
For the second day straight, it may rain in parts of the UAE.
Though the weather is predicted to be “rather hot” during the day time on Monday, April 12, the National Centre of Meteorology expects the afternoon to see some rains.
Ramadan 2021: Fasting in UAE to last over 14 hours, says NCM
“Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, and low clouds will appear Eastward by morning with a probability of some convective clouds formation … may be rainy by afternoon,” the NCM said.
#__ #_ #_ #___ #_ pic.twitter.com/Ll5liO9X3c— (@NCMS_media) April 12, 2021
The authority also warned of winds kicking up dust.
Heavy rains and hail had hit parts of the UAE on Sunday.
#__ #_ #_ #___ #_ pic.twitter.com/Ll5liO9X3c— (@NCMS_media) April 12, 2021
The NCM said ice fell in the Masafi area. Rains were also reported in some valleys in Ras Al Khaimah. It posted several videos of the rains and hail.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli