UAE weather alert: Rains forecast

For the second day straight, it may rain in parts of the UAE.

Though the weather is predicted to be “rather hot” during the day time on Monday, April 12, the National Centre of Meteorology expects the afternoon to see some rains.

“Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, and low clouds will appear Eastward by morning with a probability of some convective clouds formation … may be rainy by afternoon,” the NCM said.

The authority also warned of winds kicking up dust.

Heavy rains and hail had hit parts of the UAE on Sunday.

The NCM said ice fell in the Masafi area. Rains were also reported in some valleys in Ras Al Khaimah. It posted several videos of the rains and hail.