UAE weather alert: Police urge motorists to reduce speed as rain hits parts of country
Police warn of unstable weather in the coming days; motorists to follow road safety rules.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive safely amid unstable weather forecast for the country in the coming days.
A statement issued on Friday advised motorists to reduce their speed to 80kmph, maintain safe distance, monitor weather forecasts and follow precautionary instructions.
Motorists have also been urged to follow the speed limit posted on the emirate's roads during foggy, dusty or rainy weather.
Heavy rain hits parts of UAE this week
The maximum speed limit during such conditions are displayed on electronic signs and smart towers installed on roads. A speed limit alert is also sent as text message to drivers.
