Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather alert: Police urge motorists to reduce speed as rain hits parts of country

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 16, 2021

(Screengrab)

Police warn of unstable weather in the coming days; motorists to follow road safety rules.


Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive safely amid unstable weather forecast for the country in the coming days.

A statement issued on Friday advised motorists to reduce their speed to 80kmph, maintain safe distance, monitor weather forecasts and follow precautionary instructions.

Motorists have also been urged to follow the speed limit posted on the emirate's roads during foggy, dusty or rainy weather.

Heavy rain hits parts of UAE this week

The maximum speed limit during such conditions are displayed on electronic signs and smart towers installed on roads. A speed limit alert is also sent as text message to drivers.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210716&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719232&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 