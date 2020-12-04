UAE weather alert: Police urge caution as dense fog engulfs parts of country
The NCM revealed details of the fog and when and where it is expected in a tweet on Thursday night.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of fog causing poor visibility in scattered areas of the UAE between 11pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.
Among the authorities reinforcing the warning were Abu Dhabi Police, which tweeted the following advice: “We call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
December 3, 2020
“Drive safely.”
The rest of Friday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the NCM.
The top temperature will be 31 degrees in inland areas, the weather bureau said.
#urgent | #AbuDhabiPolice— (@ADPoliceHQ) December 3, 2020
call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the #fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Drive Safely
It says it will become humid by night and on Saturday morning, with fog and mist formation over most inland and coastal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times over the sea during daytime.
Conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Dubai Police also posted a tweet warning motorists of almost 'non-existent' visibility on four roads due to foggy conditions. Motorists were urged to practice caution if travelling through these roads.
The tweet from Dubai Police said, "Heavy fog on external roads (Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road) kindly be extra cautious."
#TrafficUpdate— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 4, 2020
Heavy fog on external roads ( Z Rd , MBZ Rd, Emirates Rd and Dubai Al Ain Rd ) kindly be extra cautious.
As much as possible, plan ahead your daily driving trips & check weather conditions. It will help you reach your destination faster & navigate in less congested areas.#SmartSecureTogether #YourSecurityOurHappiness— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 4, 2020
-
