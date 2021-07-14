UAE weather alert: Motorists warned about dusty winds, poor visibility

Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 10.04 am

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds of up to 40 kmph.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather warning on Wednesday, in which it forecast strong winds of up to 40 kmph, causing blowing dust and sand.

As a result, horizontal visibility would be reduced to less than 2,000 meters at times over some internal areas, it said. The alert is in place from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police also warned drivers about low visibility, urging them to be cautious on the roads. It has also warned motorists not be distracted by taking any videos or using their phone while driving.

According to the NCM, today's weather will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a possibility of convective cloud formations in some eastern and southern areas of the country by afternoon. There may also be chances of rain, it said.





“Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, and low clouds will appear Eastward by morning with a probability of some convective clouds formation… may be rainy by afternoon,” the NCM said.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44°C to 48°C along the internal areas, 41°C to 45°C along the coast, and 34°C to 39°C in the mountains.

It will be humid by evening and on Thursday early morning over some western coastal areas. The maximum humidity will vary from 60 to 85 per cent across coastal, 55 to 75 per cent in interior regions and between 40 to 55 per cent in the mountains.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.