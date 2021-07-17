UAE weather alert: Lightning, heavy rains, over several parts

Jaw-dropping videos show thunder over gushing waters on Saturday.

The UAE on Saturday saw heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning over many parts of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the rains over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain can be attributed to cloud seeding.

A yellow alert, orange in some places, has been issued over certain areas due to the rain and will be in place until 10:30 am on Saturday.

A drop in temperature can be felt today due to the rain. Hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy weather will prevail in general.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong with clouds can cause blowing dust at times, reducing horizontal visibility.