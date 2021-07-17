UAE weather alert: Lightning, heavy rains, over several parts
Jaw-dropping videos show thunder over gushing waters on Saturday.
The UAE on Saturday saw heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning over many parts of the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the rains over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain can be attributed to cloud seeding.
#_ #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/nN5wCLCSez— (@NCMS_media) July 17, 2021
#_ #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/19OrO2T9m1— (@NCMS_media) July 17, 2021
A yellow alert, orange in some places, has been issued over certain areas due to the rain and will be in place until 10:30 am on Saturday.
#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM pic.twitter.com/zcINPERaYU— (@NCMS_media) July 17, 2021
A drop in temperature can be felt today due to the rain. Hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy weather will prevail in general.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong with clouds can cause blowing dust at times, reducing horizontal visibility.
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Lightning, heavy rains, over...
Jaw-dropping videos show thunder over gushing waters on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Motorists urged to reduce speed amid...
Police warn of unstable weather in the coming days; motorists to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ...
Massive floods hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi parents, kids excited for in-...
Students will be returning to their school campuses during the new... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Passenger flights from 6 countries suspended ...
Several South Asian and African countries affected READ MORE
-
News
Video: Stunning footage shows surging wadis as...
Social media was awash with videos featuring the rapid waters. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
First case of Covid-19 reported in Tokyo Olympic...
Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency with infections... READ MORE
-
MENA
Faithful head to Makkah for second pandemic Haj
Saudi Arabia seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no Covid-19 ... READ MORE