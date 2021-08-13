Weather
UAE weather alert for Friday morning; hot, hazy forecast for today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 13, 2021

(KT file)

The weather will continue to be hot and hazy.


UAE met department (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Friday morning.

In an alert issued late Thursday night, NCM said that a thick fog formation will deteriorate horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas, from 3:30am until 8:00am on Friday.

Friday forecast

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.

Low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Saturday morning over coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




