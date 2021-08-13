UAE weather alert for Friday morning; hot, hazy forecast for today
The weather will continue to be hot and hazy.
UAE met department (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Friday morning.
In an alert issued late Thursday night, NCM said that a thick fog formation will deteriorate horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas, from 3:30am until 8:00am on Friday.
A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas, from 03:30 until 08:00 Friday 13/08/2021. pic.twitter.com/d8AJcdnl4m— (@NCMS_media) August 12, 2021
Friday forecast
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
Low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.
It will get humid by night and Saturday morning over coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather alert for Friday morning; hot, hazy...
The weather will continue to be hot and hazy. READ MORE
-
Government
World Youth Day: UAE leaders post inspiring...
'It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow' READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put...
There are no reports of any injuries. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban capture Kandahar as embassies get staff...
US and UK send troops to evacuate their nationals. READ MORE
-
The Art Corner
UAE: Pakistani, Indian artists join hands to...
40 artists, 2 nations, ONE celebration. See how the artists plan to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Updated travel guidelines...
Air India Express specifies documents eligible passengers to UAE must ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
FDA authorises vaccine boosters for the...
The world is taking steps to curb Delta variant infections. READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Veteran actor Durdana Butt dies at 83